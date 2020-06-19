Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dead at 88

Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.

The actor, who starred in Lord of the Rings and Alien, died Friday morning in a hospital in London, his agent confirmed. “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” his rep said in a statement (by means of The Guardian), although also sharing that Holm’s sickness was Parkinson’s relevant. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

As information of Holm’s passing emerged on Friday, numerous tributes started to pour out on social media for the beloved actor.

“We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm,” the BAFTA Twitter account wrote. “Nominated for six BAFTAs in his broad-ranging and effective profession across Television and movie, he is pictured right here winning the Supporting Actor award for his function in Chariots Of Fire in 1981.”