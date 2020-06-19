‘Lord of the Rings’ Actor Ian Holm Passes Away

New Line Cinema

The actor who plays the older model of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ novels has passed away.

British actor Ian Holm has died at the age of 88.

Holm, who starred as an older model of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson‘s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” movies, passed away in hospital in London on Friday, June 19, 2020 soon after a battle with Parkinson’s illness.

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent advised The Guardian. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and career. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Soon after a stellar stage occupation, Holm earned supporters around the world with his efficiency as android Ash in Ridley Scott‘s 1979 film “Alien“. He went on to win a supporting actor BAFTA and acquire an Oscar nomination for his position as athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 film “Chariots of Fire“, and grew to become a normal presence on movie and Television screens, starring in movies like “The Fifth Component” and Terry Gilliam‘s “Brazil“.

It is for his roles as Bilbo Baggins in Jackson’s adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels that he is ideal regarded, nonetheless, taking part in the character in “The Fellowship of the Ring” and “The Return of the King” and reprising the position alongside Martin Freeman” as a younger version of the character in “The Hobbit” motion pictures.

He is survived by his fourth wife, Sophie de Stempel, 5 young children from earlier relationships, a grandson, his 2nd wife Sophie Baker, and his third wife, actress Penelope Wilton.