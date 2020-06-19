Long Beach Distributes Free Face Shields To Businesses To Help Them Comply With New Health Order – Los Angeles

Extended Seashore (CBSLA) — The city of Long Beach is distributing totally free encounter shields to nearby bars, eating places, and individual care companies beginning Friday to support owners comply with a new COVID-19 overall health purchase.

“As we slowly begin to reopen our economy, we have to be extremely mindful of keeping each other safe and healthy,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated.

“Providing face shields to our small businesses and their employees is one small way we can help our local businesses reopen safely.”

As of Friday, bar and winery patrons are expected to dress in encounter coverings in Long Beach. Bartenders and servers should dress in the two a cloth covering and a encounter shield when serving shoppers who have eliminated encounter coverings in purchase to consume and drink.

On June 26, individual care companies like nail salons and massage parlors will be permitted to reopen in the city.

Staff will be expected to dress in encounter shields even though delivering companies that need the elimination of a customer’s encounter covering.

The totally free encounter shields are staying distributed in the parking good deal of Long Beach Fire Division headquarters at 3205 Lakewood Blvd.

Quantities are constrained to 20 per establishment and will be made available on a initial-come, initial-served basis.

Pickup hrs are Friday from one to four p.m.and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The city of Long Beach distributed totally free encounter shields to eating places back in Might.

