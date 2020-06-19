Livermore Grass Fire Close to Interstate 580 Reaches three Alarms 3rd Fire In Place Currently – San Francisco

LIVERMORE ( SF) — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire apparently started off by a burning auto in Livermore upcoming to Interstate Highway 580 Thursday afternoon, the third fire of the day burning in the Livermore location.

The Alameda County Fire Division mentioned the fire reached 3 alarms and was burning in the location of Greenville Street and westbound 580.

At about three:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol mentioned a automobile was on fire along westbound 580 east of Greenville Street, blocking the appropriate lane.

Fire is now at three alarms. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 18, 2020

As of four:17 p.m. the fire division tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Earlier Thursday, two other grass fires burned in Livermore, which includes a single that burned 28 acres close to the Sandia Nationwide Laboratory complicated just before it was totally contained.

The other fire burned 1.five acres about 5 miles east of Lake Del Valle.

There was no official word on what brought about the fires.