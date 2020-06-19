Lindsay Lohan Thrilled at Mom’s Engagement to Facebook Boyfriend

Instagram

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress is reportedly ‘over the moon’ right after her mom Dina Lohan is engaged to Jesse Nadler, a guy whom the matriarch initial met on Facebook.

Lindsay Lohan is explained to be “over the moon” right after her mum Dina announced she was engaged.

Earlier this week, the 57-12 months-outdated unveiled she is engaged to Jesse Nadler, the guy she met on Facebook and has dated on and off given that 2014.

Speaking to Enjoyment Tonight, the couple opened up on their lengthy-distance romance, with Dina sharing her little ones, Lindsay, 33, Michael, 32, Ali, 26, and 24-12 months-outdated Cody wrote them a “long note” sending their blessing.

“Lindsay is over the moon,” Dina shared of the “Indicate Ladies” actress. “Lindsay just said, ‘Mommy, I’m so happy for you. I’ve been waiting for you to find this forever.’ I’ve been alone for a really long time intentionally, because I felt I just hadn’t met him yet my whole life.”

Jesse extra that he is thrilled that her kids assistance them taking the following phase in their connection, commenting, “I wanted them to know that Dina, their mother, found a guy that is going to be around for the rest of her life.”

“I thought that if they saw that, they would come around to saying, ‘You know, we don’t know this guy, we haven’t met him physically yet, but man this guy really loves our mom. And obviously he’s around, he’s not going anywhere because he loves and adores our mom so much and he must be OK. He makes our mom happy.’ ”

Whilst the couple has never ever met in man or woman, they program to wed rapidly, with Jesse sharing, “The second I can free myself of my family commitment of taking care of my ailing mother, I’m going to be on Dina’s side for the rest of my life and there will never be a second that we’re not together.”