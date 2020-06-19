Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Dating A different Rapper – Here is His Arrest Record!!

Rapper Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter has a new rapper boyfriend, she’s dating the well known singer/rapper YK Osiris.

The two met on social media. YK Osiris developed a video final week, begging Reginae for a date. He even had a customized chain developed with her encounter on it. Reginae imagined what he did was cute, and the two have been kicking it ever considering that.

Here is the video that YK Osiris employed to catch Lil Wayne’s daughter:

However YK Osiris is very similar to Reginae’s final handful of boyfriends – he is a rapper with a criminal record.

YK has fairly a prolonged rap sheet. He received into a whole lot of difficulty – generally lower degree costs – as a juvenile.

His most disturbing arrest, nevertheless, came final yr in Atlanta exactly where the rapper was charged with beating his ex-girlfriend, and booked on felony costs of aggravated assault by strangulation.

In accordance to the police report, YK Osiris’ girlfriend advised cops that she and the rapper received into it at his birthday celebration, and YK choking her and biting her encounter.

Here is how TMZ reported it: