Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Dating A different Rapper – Here is His Arrest Record!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Rapper Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter has a new rapper boyfriend, she’s dating the well known singer/rapper YK Osiris.

The two met on social media. YK Osiris developed a video final week, begging Reginae for a date. He even had a customized chain developed with her encounter on it. Reginae imagined what he did was cute, and the two have been kicking it ever considering that.

Here is the video that YK Osiris employed to catch Lil Wayne’s daughter:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR