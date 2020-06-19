Lightning, Blue Jays halt training in Florida after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

The state of Florida on Friday reached an additional daily record high of 3,822 new coronavirus situations confirmed by the state’s Department of Well being. The latest spike of COVID-19 situations prospects scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania to feel Florida “has all the makings of the next large epicenter” of the virus in the United States.

This COVID-19 outbreak evidently is impacting the sports activities globe in Florida as nicely as the standard public.

In accordance to The Athletic, 3 Tampa Bay Lightning gamers and at least a single personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 this week, major to the closing of Amalie Arena to all non-necessary personnel till at least July six. Likewise, the Toronto Blue Jays this week had to shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., which is not far from Tampa, “after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms,” per ESPN. In close by Clearwater, Fla., eight folks in the Philadelphia Phillies organization also have examined positive.

Numerous gamers operating out at the Blue Jays facility stated they had not still been examined. If the player is not an isolated situation, testing will ramp up. “We are being overly precautious with testing,” Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins advised ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 19, 2020

The NHL season was postponed in March when the coronavirus outbreak reached the U.S. The strategy is for 24 teams to resume perform on July 10, but only if situations relevant to COVID-19 are manageable.

The 2020 MLB season in no way had a opportunity to begin. The league and the MLBPA are at odds over season length and players’ salary framework as the two sides consider to agree on a condensed season format.

The Lightning had been in Phase two of the NHL’s return to perform strategy, which on June 8 opened training amenities for a optimum of 6 gamers at a time to voluntarily participate in routines, when they had to shut down their facility.

The NBA, which like the NHL had to suspend its season in March simply because of the pandemic, is setting up to resume perform in Orlando, Fla., beginning in late July.