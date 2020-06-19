Lidia Thorpe named as new Greens senator after Richard Di Natale retires

Indigenous activist Lidia Thorpe will make receiving a treaty off the ground a single of her crucial aims when she enters federal parliament as a Greens senator.

Ms Thorpe, a Gunnai-Kurnai/Gunditjmara girl, was named as the new Greens senator for Victoria following a state-broad ballot of its members.

A Victorian state MP, Ms Thorpe will be sworn into federal parliament in coming months to fill the informal vacancy left by the former Greens leader Richard Di Natale, who has retired from politics.

New Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe. (AAP)

‘Parliament desires a shake up’: Adam Bandt. (AAP)

Get together leader Adam Bandt stated he was “absolutely thrilled” by Ms Thorpe’s election.

“Lidia is exactly what politics in Australia needs at the moment,” Mr Bandt informed reporters in Melbourne these days.

“I have worked with Lidia for many years and have seen her get things done and give a voice to the people that politics is leaving behind.”

He stated as the initial Aboriginal girl elected to Victorian parliament she has won renters rights, forestry protections and LGBTIQ help and has an “incredible track record of fighting for change”.

Lidia Thorpe (correct) will exchange former leader Richard Di Natale in the Senate. (AAP)

Ms Thorpe stated the nation has been by means of an extremely challenging 6 months – catastrophic bushfires, the coronavirus pandemic and the death of a black guy in the US, which manufactured Australia realise it has the identical troubles with race.

“Aboriginal people out there are struggling … My people are out there struggling to survive every day. So I want to bring that voice into parliament,” she stated.