Legislature Approves Bill To Mail Ballots To All California Voters – San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Assembly on Thursday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill to demand county election officials to mail a ballot to each registered voter in the state, which would cement into law the Democratic governor’s earlier buy to mail out ballots statewide in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom, citing wellness hazards, announced in early Could that the state will send each voter a mail-in ballot for the November contest, but that buy has been challenged in court. If signed, the bill would give the buy the force of law and present “clarity” for election officials, stated Assemblyman Marc Berman, a Menlo Park Democrat who sponsored the bill.

“No one should have to risk their health and possibly their life to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Berman stated in a statement. “In the midst of a deadly health pandemic, giving all California voters the opportunity to vote from the safety of their own home is the responsible thing to do.”

In-individual voting areas will stay accessible for individuals who may want them.

The spread of mail-in voting as a response to prospective wellness hazards from the virus has turn into a stage of conflict among Democrats and Republicans nationally.

President Donald Trump has been amongst the skeptics and has stated that “a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” devoid of giving proof.

The bill was passed 68-five, with 6 members not voting. The opponents have been all Republicans.

Republicans who backed the bill mentioned that ballots will not be mailed to so-referred to as inactive voters, who have not participated in current elections.

Historically, there is no proof of widespread voter fraud by mail-in voting. In the state’s March principal, much more than 75% of California voters acquired a vote-by-mail ballot.

With the move to statewide mail-in ballots, California hopes to stay away from the difficulties that plagued presidential primaries in Wisconsin and Georgia, wherever 1000’s of voters, some devoid of protective encounter masks, have been forced to wait for hrs in extended lines.

For most persons, the new coronavirus triggers mild or reasonable signs, this kind of as fever and cough that clear up in two to 3 weeks. For some, particularly older grownups and persons with present wellness difficulties, it can result in much more significant sickness, like pneumonia, and death. The huge bulk of persons recover.

