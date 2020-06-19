LASD Deputy Fatally Shoots Car Physique Store Protection Guard In Gardena – Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities had been investigating following a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 18-12 months-outdated car physique store safety guard in Gardena Thursday evening.

“We had a security guard that was out front, because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that,” Andrew Heney, the shop’s proprietor, mentioned. “And then the police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He’s got a clean background and everything. There’s no reason.”

In accordance to the division, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Redondo Seaside Boulevard, close to South Figueroa Street, at about five:53 p.m.

A sheriff’s division spokesperson mentioned the guard, recognized by Heney as Andres Guardado, pulled out a gun and began operating when the deputy shot him.

“Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,” the spokesperson mentioned. “The individual then produced a handgun and then began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby. Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses, at some point the deputies contacted the suspect and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Division mentioned paramedics had been requested to the scene by the sheriff’s division, but they cleared the scene devoid of taking everyone to the hospital.

This is the 2nd fatal shooting involving a deputy with LASD in two days.

On Wednesday, deputies fatally shot Terron Jammal Boone, recognized by family members as the half-brother of 24-12 months-outdated Robert Fuller, a black guy who was identified hanging from a tree final week in Palmdale.