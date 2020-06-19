LASD Deputies Shoot, Destroy Automobile Physique Store Protection Guard In Gardena – Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway right after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an car store protection guard in Gardena Thursday evening.

Relatives members recognized the victim to CBSLA as 18-12 months-previous Andres Guardado.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Redondo Seaside Boulevard, close to South Figueroa Street, at about five:53 p.m., in accordance to the sheriff’s division. Deputies patrolling in the spot say they noticed a guy flash a gun and then run south involving two companies.

Andrew Heney, the proprietor of the Freeway car physique store, confirmed to CBSLA that Guardado worked as a personal protection guard for the store.

“We had a security guard that was out front, because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that,” Heney stated. “And then the police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He’s got a clean background and everything. There’s no reason.”

Deputies gave chase, and right after a brief foot pursuit, Guardado was shot by deputies in the upper torso, LASD stated.

“Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,” an LASD spokesperson stated Thursday evening. “The individual then produced a handgun, and then began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby. Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses, at some point the deputies contacted the suspect and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

He died at the scene. A handgun was also recovered, the sheriff’s division stated. Its unclear how several deputies opened fire on him.

Relatives members confronted deputies at the scene Thursday evening and informed reporters they really don’t think Guardado was armed. Its unclear if he was sporting a uniform.

“I lost a part of me, it’s empty, and I’m never gonna have him back,” his sister informed reporters. “I’m never gonna see him, he’s never gonna talk to me, I’m just, I can’t, I just can’t believe this happened to my brother. It really hurts me.”

This is the 2nd fatal shooting involving LASD deputies in the previous two days.

On Wednesday, deputies fatally shot Terron Jammal Boone, recognized by loved ones as the half-brother of 24-12 months-previous Robert Fuller, a black guy who was identified hanging from a tree final week in Palmdale.