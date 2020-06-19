LAPD Places Moratorium On Use Of CalGang System – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Division Friday announced that it was putting a moratorium, efficient promptly, on the use of the CalGang System.

“Based on recent audits and ongoing complaint investigations, the accuracy of the database has been called into question,” a statement from the division mentioned. “To strengthen community trust and avoid any adverse impact on individuals, particularly in communities of color, the Department will no longer use this resource.”

The database has been below fire following reports that LAPD officers falsified area information utilized to determine achievable gang members in a criminal intelligence database utilized by law enforcement companies to share gang-relevant intelligence.

It was announced in February that the California Division of Justice would critique the department’s information and policies with regards to the use of program.

LAPD mentioned the database would stay available only to the CalGang System Administrator for the sole function of getting rid of erroneous entries.

The LAPD mentioned the determination was manufactured in conjunction with the Board of Police Commissioners.