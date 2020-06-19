LA Woman Arrested In Connection With Santa Monica Looting – Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles girl was arrested in connection with looting in Santa Monica through latest protests.

Amanda Van Dusye was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and burglary through a state of emergency following a search warrant executed in in Los Angeles uncovered 1000’s of dollars’ well worth of merchandise stolen from Santa Monica companies, Santa Monica police mentioned.

Violence broke out on May possibly 31 through a protest and march in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, and various companies in downtown Santa Monica had been looted and burned.

Santa Monica police Chief Cynthia Renaud says the division is operating with spouse companies to locate and arrest people who committed acts of violence and theft that day.

Anybody with details about the looting and other crimes committed on May possibly 31 in Santa Monica can phone (310) 458-8451.

Van Dusye has been launched following posting $100,000 bail. Her 1st physical appearance in court has been scheduled for June 22.