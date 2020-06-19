Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Honor Juneteenth

Diplo: “155 years ago. not that long ago honestly. we need June 19th as a national day of education. we as white people need to realize we’re not post race. we need to learn how to love and celebrate our differences instead of pretending they dont exist. we need to listen. we need to show up for one another. i encourage anyone who hasnt to go to a protest. theres a oneness and a connection there that makes me believe we can genuinely change the world.”

Gabrielle Union: “#Juneteenth Claim your freedom, your equality, your fight, your love, your joy, your rage. Keep fighting!! Arrest the killers of #BreonnaTaylor !!!!!!!!”

Russell Wilson: “Juneteenth. The ending of slavery. A day to celebrate freedom. A time to educate and celebrate Black Culture. #Juneteenth.”

Viola Davis: “#HappyJuneteenth I’ll tell you what this “Juneteenth”, “Liberation”, “Freedom” Day means to me. It means to truly and actually be set free from imprisonment and oppression in ALL aspects of this country. To break the micro and macroagressions of mindsets, ignorance, apathy, policies, and political ideologies steeped in systemic racism. So….this day is a “Woke” marker…But…if there is anything to celebrate it’s my ancestors, African Americans who survived the atrocity and stain of slavery. They survived with grace, love and strength. I honor them today with a promise that I will continue to fight for your unexplored dreams and hopes…I will fight for your God given right to live as a human being. In the name of #BreonnaTaylor, #SandraBland, #GeorgeFloyd, #RayshardBrooks, #EmmettTill, #MedgerEvers…and MILLIONS MORE…..AMEN!!!!!”

