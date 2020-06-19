Kid Rock’s Beer Permit Revoked After His Bar Violates Coronavirus Health Order

Facebook

The Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville has been slapped with public wellness citation for failing to comply with the stringent recommendations amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Dr. Michael Caldwell, director of the Metro Public Health Division, slapped venue bosses with the citation immediately after failing to comply with authorities’ not long ago launched stringent recommendations for owners of non-necessary firms to adhere to as the reopening energy started.

Below phase two of the city’s reopening strategy, bars are only permitted to serve patrons at tables and booths, but a photograph of the “First Kiss” star’s enjoyment venue posted to Instagram final weekend showed a packed crowd ignoring social distancing recommendations and jostling round the bar.

After flouting the rules, Kid Rock’s Massive A** Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse was one particular of 4 Nashville bars to acquire a 5-day beer allow suspension with managers furious in excess of the choice.

Steve Smith, co-proprietor of Kid Rock’s Massive Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, blasted the buy stopping bar support, insisting, “The Nashville government is, like, communist. They’ve got us behind a Berlin Wall.”

He informed The Tennessean, “We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They’re doing everything they can to put us out of business.”