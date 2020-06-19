Home Entertainment Khia Drags Nicki Minaj For Doing work With Alleged ‘Pedophile’ Tekashi 6ix9ine!!

Khia moved on to yet another female rapper — Nicki Minaj, above her latest collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, who the Gag Buy host costs with getting a pedophile and a snitch.

Khia posted a tweet, calling the rapper out:

“We The People V.S. Nick Van Dykes🔨🔨🤣🤣🤣 You Are Being Charged With “Performing Something For Clout” Like Cardi B Said. You Are Living With A Pedo And Now Working With A Pedo & Well KNOWN Snitch. This Is Why God Hasn’t Blessed You With Any Children 👶 😩😩😩 You Make Bad Decisions,” she wrote.

