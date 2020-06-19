Khia moved on to yet another female rapper — Nicki Minaj, above her latest collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, who the Gag Buy host costs with getting a pedophile and a snitch.

Khia posted a tweet, calling the rapper out:

“We The People V.S. Nick Van Dykes🔨🔨🤣🤣🤣 You Are Being Charged With “Performing Something For Clout” Like Cardi B Said. You Are Living With A Pedo And Now Working With A Pedo & Well KNOWN Snitch. This Is Why God Hasn’t Blessed You With Any Children 👶 😩😩😩 You Make Bad Decisions,” she wrote.

But she did not cease there. Through this week’s episode of her Gag Buy present, she roasted Nicki Minaj about her husband, Kevin “Zoo” Petty, who is a convicted intercourse offender — claiming that he will not be permitted about any kids that they have collectively simply because of his costs.

Peep the savage clip beneath.