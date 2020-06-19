Katie Hopkins permanently suspended from Twitter

Picture copyright

Controversial commentator Katie Hopkins has been permanently suspended from Twitter for violating its hateful carry out policy, the social media giant explained.

Ms Hopkins, who had far more than one particular million followers, was previously suspended in January for a week.

But Twitter explained her most recent ban is everlasting.

The social network did not, on the other hand, say which tweets Ms Hopkins had posted, to outcome in the ban.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken,” it explained.

The cited hateful carry out policy bans promotion of violence or direct written attacks and threats on other individuals, primarily based on a broad array of personalized qualities this kind of as race, gender or sexual orientation.

Ms Hopkins is effectively-acknowledged for each her media appearances and controversial correct-wing viewpoints.

She has been re-tweeted by US President Donald Trump on many events.

Twitter has not long ago taken a firmer line towards Mr Trump himself in excess of tweets it says break its policies.

The US President has viewed warnings positioned on some of his tweets and other individuals hidden from basic see, despite the fact that they stay on-line.

But leaving this kind of tweets up in the public curiosity is an exception Twitter helps make for globe leaders – other accounts like Ms Hopkins’ threat currently being suspended when they break Twitter’s guidelines.