Katie Hopkins banned from Twitter for hateful tweets

Katie Hopkins has been banned from working with her Twitter account.

The controversial celebrity has been eliminated from the social media web-site immediately after posting ‘hateful conduct’.

Her profile @kthopkins – now states she has been suspended immediately after 75,000 men and women signed a petition to ban her, reviews The Mirror.

The former Apprentice star was accused of 'attacking victims of Kid Intercourse Exploitation ' in the Alter.Org web-site.







She also faced enormous backlash by mocking the Black Lives Matter protests.

On Wednesday Hopkins tweeted: “Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.”

Furious and fed up twitter consumers determined to consider action towards the ex columnist by urging other people to indicator the petition.

It read through: “Unbelievably, Katie Hopkins has been provided a platform to insult, abuse and lead to outrage for far as well lengthy. Attacking victims of Kid Intercourse Exploitation is potentially the most disgusting act that any human can do.

"Does she have no boundaries? The scary matter is, this could transpire to her personal young children correct beneath her nose – becoming as self obsessed as she Is, how would she see the indications?







“I feel it truly is about time Twitter took action and eliminated her from their platform, just as Facebook have accomplished with Britain Initially.

“Freedom of speech is a thing I think in. Freedom of dislike speech is not, I am positive several men and women really feel the similar way.”

A Twitter spokesperson informed the Huffington Submit : “Keeping Twitter secure is a prime priority for us – abuse and hateful perform have no spot on our support and we will proceed to consider action when our guidelines are broken.

“In this situation, the account has been completely suspended for violations of our hateful perform policy.”

The former columnist has acquired a huge sum of backlash and dislike in excess of the many years for the messages she sends out on the social media platform.

Lately she took aim at footballer Marcus Rashford by posting a amount of jibes relating to his free of charge college meals campaign.

The Guy Utd forward’s efforts convinced the Government to back down on their stance not to present meals to disadvantaged young children through the college holidays.

Rashford himself comes from a loved ones of 5 young children and explained how his experiences of his mom struggling to place foods on the table was the determination behind his efforts to aid these significantly less lucky.

But Katie was outraged by the choice, tweeting Rashford in excess of the concern suggesting he need to pay out to feed the young children himself.

Hopkins contacted Rashford on Twitter, creating: “Do you feel ladies need to feel about how they are going to feed a little one in advance of they come to a decision to have it?

“I do not want to pay out to feed other people’s little ones. You are welcome to.”

It is not the initially time Katie has been suspended from Twitter.

In January her a single million follower strong Twitter account has temporarily suspended.

The suspension comes due to the fact the far-correct loudmouth -whose Tweets have often been re-tweeted by US president Donald Trump – violated the micro-blogging website’s policy, in accordance to DevonLive.

Campaigners – such as Countdown’s Rachel Riley – have been lobbying the web-site immediately after Hopkins continued to spread dislike on the platform which has observed her inciting racial hatred in messages directed at the rapper Stormzy.