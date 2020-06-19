K. Michelle To Tamar Braxton: You Have been Sleeping W/ Jermaine Dupri’s Daddy!!

The beef involving K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton has reignited — and K. Michelle is claiming that Tamar employed to rest with super producer Jermaine Dupri’s daddy.

“I really don’t care what folks say. I be seeing all the shade and all the minor sh*t they throw. That ain’t practically nothing but the devil to test to get you off your pedestal. Who gon be fighting their total f*cking existence? I’m not about to be…I’ve been fighting my total f*cking existence. I’m supposed to battle a b**ch with no edges? What the f*ck you imply? A muppet? I’m supposed to battle that?” she ranted on Instagram Reside.

She continued, “You cannot f*cking go about speaking bout no person when you had been sleeping with a married guy. When you was sleeping with a married guy.”

“You had been sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy. How you rest with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy? And get your a*s beat by Jermaine Dupri’s momma in an elevator. But you want to speak to me? You want to speak about me? I do not f*ck married males. Hmm…but you so holy.”

There have prolonged been rumors about Tamar and Daddy Dupri — but Tamar has under no circumstances confirmed them.

She was upset right after Tamar stated the following about their functionality with each other at the 2015 BET Awards.

“Allow me just be trustworthy about it. That weekend is the very first time I met her. We not [sic] homies… we’re just cordial. BET did place us with each other and it was not awkward, but yes it was awkward at very first, but she sang, I sang, then we went household. We did not go out for dinner or drinks, you know what I am saying? There is just no beef,” Tamar stated.