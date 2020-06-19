K. Michelle Exposes Tamar Braxton for Allegedly Sleeping With a Married Guy

Instagram

As her feud with the ‘If I Do not Have You’ singer is reignited, the former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star claimed that the songstress had an affair with Jermaine Dupri’s father, Michael Mauldin.

K. Michelle has aired Tamar Braxton‘s alleged dirty laundry amid their reignited feud. The two appeared to have squashed their beef a although in the past, but it can be brewing yet again following The Braxtons founding member’s visual appeal on TS Madison’s on the web speak display.

Following Tamar’s interview on the display, K. Michelle took to Instagram seemingly to clap back at her on-/off-nemesis. “I don’t care what people say. I be seeing all the shade and all the little s**t they throw,” she mentioned in a video. “That ain’t nothing but the devil to try to take you off your pedestal.”

She continued her rant, without having mentioning whom it was addressed to, “Who gon be fighting their whole f**king life? I’m not about to be…I’ve been fighting my whole f**king life. I’m supposed to fight a b***h with no edges? What the f**k you mean? A muppet? I’m supposed to fight that?”

K. Michelle went on to make significant accusations towards Tamar, claiming that the “If I Don’t Have You” hitmaker had an affair with a married guy, who is none other than Jermaine Dupri‘s music executive father Michael Mauldin. “It’s best that I don’t pull it out…it’s best that I don’t pull out this mouth, ’cause when I start talkin’- like, you can’t go around talkin’ ’bout nobody when you was sleepin’ with a married man! You was sleepin’ with Jermaine Dupri daddy! How you sleep with Jermaine Dupri daddy and get yo’ a** beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in a elevator?” so the former “Appreciate & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star claimed.

She continued alleging, “I don’t f**k with married men! Hmm. But you so holy…rice and beans and cabbage. Hmm, hmm, hmm. Tellin’ the truth. I ain’t never lied. Got drug up off that elevator. Whoop! Whoop! You know who you are! Whoop! Next!”

K. Michelle went off in the Instagram video immediately after Tamar was asked on TS Madison’s display whether or not she would do a Verzuz battle with K. Michelle. The former “The Authentic” co-host did not give a definite response, basically going silent, but K. Michelle apparently took it as a shade judging from her response.

Tamar has not responded to the allegations created by K. Michelle.