Juneteenth Marked Across Bay Area With Rallies, Protests, Work Stoppages – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A series of rallies and occasions across the Bay Area and the nation Friday have been held to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of people enslaved in the U.S., with this year’s celebration taking on new urgency amid the motion for racial justice.

Friday afternoon a massive crowd was rallying at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, in which the day started with a function stoppage and march of 1000’s of persons from the Port of Oakland.

The function stoppage coincided with very similar ones at many west coast ports, just about every shutting down for eight hrs. 29 ports in California, Oregon, and Washington have been shut down, in accordance to the Worldwide Longshore and Warehouse Union Nearby 10. Civil rights icon Angela Davis was between people who addressed the crowd at the Port of Oakland.

“There’s no question that we stand behind the Black Lives Matter movement,” explained Port of Oakland Board President Cestra “Ces” Butner. “We want this country to live up to what it’s supposed to be.”

Also Friday afternoon, yet another group of peaceful protesters marched and briefly blocked site visitors on the Carquinez Bridge.

In the South Bay, hundreds of persons showed up for a celebration and rally outdoors city hall which took on a festival environment. Rally speakers had 3 demands: defunding the police, a lot more investment in Black communities, and the resignation of President Trump.

At Oakland’s Lake Merritt, between the dancing and meals there was a push to make confident the marches of the previous number of weeks flip into true alter on a political degree.

“June 19th, 1865 – Galveston, Texas, we’re out here celebrating our ancestors, our history and our freedom and the road that we still have to go,” explained Oakland resident Kumi Rauf

Occasions marking Juneteenth have been planned in every single key American city on Friday, even though some have been getting held nearly due to the coronavirus pandemic. At some occasions, like in Chicago and New York, participants packed with each other, even though a lot of wore masks at some others, masks have been scarce.

In Nashville, Tennessee, about two dozen Black males, most sporting fits, quietly stood arm in arm Friday morning in front of the city’s criminal courts. Behind them was a statue of Justice Adolpho Birch, the 1st African American to serve as chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“If you were uncomfortable standing out here in a suit, imagine how you would feel with a knee to your neck,” explained Phillip McGee, one particular of the demonstrators, referring to Floyd, a Black guy who died following a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for many minutes.

Former President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, and it grew to become successful the following Jan. one. But it wasn’t enforced in a lot of areas until eventually following the Civil War ended in April 1865. Word did not attain the final enslaved Black persons until eventually June 19 of that yr, when Union soldiers brought the information of freedom to Galveston, Texas.

Most states and the District of Columbia now identify Juneteenth, which is a mix of the phrases June and 19th, as a state vacation or day of recognition, like Flag Day. But in the wake of protests of Floyd’s killing this yr and towards a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black communities, a lot more Americans — specially white Americans — are starting to be acquainted with the vacation and commemorating it.

“We come here in celebration of how far our ancestors have brought us, and just mindful of how far we have to go,” explained Brandie Bowen with advocacy group Coleman Advocates in Oakland.

“It’s warming, because basically, Juneteenth wasn’t one of those things a lot of people knew,” explained San Francisco resident Tyree Leslie.

“Making sure that those who believe in protesting are registered to vote and that’s another way that they can protest by voting,” explained Kim Heidelberg of Landmark Christian Fellowship.

Even though the sudden acceptance of the vacation by corporate America is one particular stage, Rauf want the alter to go additional.

“You have a lot of companies doing little things, but look at their C-suite, look at their boards – they’re all white men,” mentioned Rauf. “So, let’s change that – you want to show that you’re really about diversity, let’s change that. Change it at that level, we’ll really start listening.”

Andria Borba contributed to this report.