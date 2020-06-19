Johnny Depp Surprises Fans at Children’s Hospital as Jack Sparrow Amid Pandemic

Instagram

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ dresses up as his film character to shock youthful sufferers for the duration of an on the web hospital pay a visit to amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

–

Johnny Depp has resurrected his “Pirates of the Caribbean” character, Jack Sparrow, to entertain sick little ones for the duration of a virtual hospital pay a visit to.

The actor suited up as his kooky swashbuckling alter ego to carry out for sufferers at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Australia for the duration of a Juiced Television charity unique, which aired on Thursday, June 18, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello,” he mentioned for the duration of the on the web visual appeal. “It’s a wonderful facility. I’m with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it’s fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years.”

“This is one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I’ve ever experienced and that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to taking care of one another and to helping out when times are curious and confusing.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=qu7xVSwVGnc



Johnny has ramped up his typical charity visits to health-related amenities immediately after his daughter Lily Rose was taken care of at Wonderful Ormond Street hospital in London, England for e-coli poisoning in 2007.

“When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life,” he exposed on “The Graham Norton Demonstrate“. “I’d always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important.”