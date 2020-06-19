Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Virtual Visit to Children’s Hospital

Johnny Depp is offering back.

On Friday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suited up in his pirate ideal to shock the sufferers of Australia’s Queensland Children’s Hospital. Accomplished in collaboration with Juiced Television to improve spirits in the wake of the pandemic, Depp reprised his popular character from the Disney movie franchise Captain Jack Sparrow for his virtual check out, joining the occasion from a pirate-themed space and even manufactured certain to speak with the character’s accent.

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello,” he mentioned. “It’s a wonderful facility. I’m with all of you and I send you all my love, and all my irreverence and all my ignorance because it’s fun to be ignorant and irreverent sometimes. And you deserve to be if you feel that.”

“I’m with you always. I love you,” he continued. “Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years.”