John Legend to Stage Piano Battle With Alicia Keys on Juneteenth

Widespread and his August Greene bandmates, in the meantime, will lead a host of stars executing on 'Lift Every single Voice: A Juneteenth Special' to marks the 155th anniversary of the vacation.

–

John Legend and Alicia Keys are staging a piano-off as element of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s most recent Verzus battle on Friday, June 19).

Following a series of rap battles and reggae stand-offs amongst hitmakers in current weeks, Beatz’s wife Alicia and Legend are going head to head as element of the livestream initiative.

The display commences at five P.M. ET and supporters can tune in on John (https://instagram.com/johnlegend) and Alicia’s (https://instagram.com/aliciakeys) Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, Widespread and his August Greene bandmates, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, will lead a host of stars executing a Juneteenth livestream gig.

“Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special” marks the 155th anniversary of the day slavery was abolished in America.

Hosted by radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God, the display commences at eight P.M. ET on the LiveXLive digital platform (http://livexlive.com/juneteenth).

The Juneteenth vacation will also be marked by Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, who is teaming up with the American Slavery Venture (ASP) to livestream a series of radio plays.

The occasion can be accessed from the American Slavery Venture site (https://www.americanslaveryproject.org/) and on ASP’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=WUIAc2_9HNk ) on Friday at seven.30 P.M. ET.

Other Friday highlights incorporate:

Eric B. & Rakim (eight.30 P.M. ET) – https://www.caffeine.television/TheLeader.

& (eight.30 P.M. ET) – https://www.caffeine.television/TheLeader. Cypress Hill – https://melodyvr.com/

– https://melodyvr.com/ “Greenpeace: Action All Areas” ( Billy Bragg , Tim Burgess , Arlo Parks ) – https://actionallareas.org/parts/

, , ) – https://actionallareas.org/parts/ “Save Our Scottish Venues” ( KT Tunstall , Fatherson , Moist Moist Moist & additional) (3 P.M. ET) – https://www.universe.com/occasions/conserve-our-scottish-venues-tickets-edinburgh-307Q9X

, , & additional) (3 P.M. ET) – https://www.universe.com/occasions/conserve-our-scottish-venues-tickets-edinburgh-307Q9X New Located Glory (5 P.M. ET) – https://songathon.newfoundglory.com/

(5 P.M. ET) – https://songathon.newfoundglory.com/ Ben Folds and the Nationwide Symphony Orchestra (4 P.M. ET) – https://www.kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-residence

and the Nationwide Symphony Orchestra (4 P.M. ET) – https://www.kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-residence Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn (7 P.M. ET) – https://www.facebook.com/belafleckbanjo/

& (7 P.M. ET) – https://www.facebook.com/belafleckbanjo/ Craig Morgan (5 P.M. ET) – https://www.facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

(5 P.M. ET) – https://www.facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/ Grateful Dead (8 P.M. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/gratefuldead

(8 P.M. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/gratefuldead Diplo and Dillon Francis (11 P.M. ET) – https://www.twitch.television/maddecentlive/