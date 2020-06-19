John Abraham is deeply saddened with the information of Sachy’s demise

The yr 2020 has proved to be a tragic yr for the planet. Along with the chaos of the pandemic, the movie marketplace has misplaced quite a few gems. Filmmaker K R Sachidanandan is one particular of them. The director cum screenwriter cum producer, lovingly acknowledged as Sanchy, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Late Sachy was recovering from his hip substitute surgical treatment in a hospital in Thrissur. His death came as a huge blow to the movie planet.

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who has purchased the rights to remake Sachy’s final movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hindi, took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the filmmaker.

He wrote, “Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy” This yr has absolutely brought with it some huge shocks for the planet of showbiz.

Screenwriter Sachy produced his debut as a director with Anarkali in 2015. His final directorial venture was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which launched early this yr. The movie went on to obtain rave critiques from critics and audience alike. Some of Sachy’s notable creating will work contain Run Babby Run, Raaleela, Driving Licence and Ayyappanum Koshiyum to identify a number of.