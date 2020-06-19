Joe Pantoliano Credits Childhood Bullies for Assisting Him Great His Undesirable Man Roles

WENN/Avalon

In the course of a speak with ‘WTF’ podcast host Marc Maron, the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ actor furthermore shares his belief that Donald Trump’s nasty habits is a consequence of him currently being bullied his complete daily life.

–

“Undesirable Boys for Daily life” star Joe Pantoliano loves enjoying villains since he pretends he is acquiring his very own back on his childhood bullies.

The actor acquired a whole lot of excess weight as a teenager, which turned him into a target for teen tormentors.

“When I was 14, I wound up becoming a house (overweight). I put on about 100 pounds,” he tells “WTF” podcast host Marc Maron.

“One reason I’m so convincing at playing bad guys is I was so badly bullied as a kid because I was fat. I was always getting my a** kicked because I was an easy target. These b**tards would see me and they’d just start smacking me around… I could never stand up for myself.”

Now he understands specifically how to get himself in the proper mindset in advance of enjoying negative guys.

“Seeing those guys in my mind’s eye when I was playing those scenes, a lot of times I was getting even with these b**tards… years later,” he adds. “My doctor said I was sublimating – (having) unresolved feelings for the bad guys that humiliated me. That’s a terrible feeling, to be humiliated like that.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=0w7qvgwB2ro



And his very own experiences as a bullying target have convinced him that U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s very own behaviour can also be explained by his previous.

“That’s why Trump bugs me so much, because he’s a nasty, lying… guy that had to have been bulled his whole life,” Joe explains.