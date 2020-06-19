Jeremy Piven Backs Out of Cameo’s Zoom Calls Soon after Mocked for Charging $15,000

Instagram

The former ‘Entourage’ star has dropped out of the new initiative launched by Cameo soon after he was referred to as out for the expensive charge to guide a contact with the actor.

Jeremy Piven‘s followers are now dropping their likelihood to have a personal contact with their favored celebrity, if there is any person interested. The actor seems to have dropped out of Cameo’s Zoom calls soon after he was criticized for his expensive charge.

For your details, Cameo is a support that lets men and women to guide a celebrity to record a video message for them or somebody else for a predetermined charge. As portion of its new initiative, the corporation has launched a undertaking that lets men and women took guide a contact with a celebrity of their decision.

Jeremy shocked every person earlier this week soon after it was unveiled that he charged $15,000 for a 10-minute Zoom contact. He did not instantly react to the backlash, but now he has eliminated the Zoom contact alternative from his Cameo webpage. Folks can nevertheless buy a video message from him for $400 even though.

For comparison, former NSYNC member Lance Bass asks $one,250 for an visual appeal charge per Zoom contact, whilst a individual can speak to former “The Actual Housewives of Orange County” cast member Vicki Gunvalson for just $300.

Even former NFL player Brett Favre, who fees $five,000, is only a third of the former “Entourage” star’s selling price. With the asked $15,000 charge, Jeremy was ranked on Cameo as the most costly celebrity to have a Zoom chat with.

Folks then blasted the actor in excess of his expensive request, with a single Twitter consumer declaring, “I literally wouldn’t talk to Jeremy Piven for free.” An additional mocked him, “Who the hell would pay $15,000 to talk to Jeremy Piven? Find me that person!”

A third individual extra, “Imagine spending $15,000 to talk to Jeremy Piven for 10 minutes. Look, if I wanted to talk to a short douchebag for 10 minutes I can do that for free just by going to Walmart and bumping into the wrong guy.”