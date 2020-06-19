Jeffree Star Speaks Out Following “Offensive” and “Derogatory” Web site Resurfaces

Jeffree Star has issued a lengthy statement in response to a not too long ago resurfaced site.

On Thursday, the YouTuber explained on Twitter that he created a site splash web page all over 2004-2006, which featured images of himself self-harming. He admitted that he incorporated a “VERY graphic photo of me cutting and bleeding,” with the caption “coming soon,” as he meant to use it for his LiveJournal profile. Nevertheless, he claimed, “I ended up never using it and that same week, dissolved the URL and tried to erase the horrible images of me self-harming from the Internet.”

Individuals very same images also incorporated the phrase “Lipstick Nazi,” a phrase that Jeffree explained he utilized to “stupidly [refer] to any individual who was obsessed with makeup.”

“It was offensive, derogatory and for shock value. It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for,” he insisted.