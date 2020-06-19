Jeffco elementary schools will offer in-person classes in August, district says

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


“No one predicted a pandemic”: Denver district to request teachers to give up some raises

Faced with a $65 million price range shortfall, the Denver college district strategies to request teachers to forgo some of the spend raises assured by a really hard-won union contract. On Tuesday, Denver Public Colleges sent a letter to the Denver Classroom Teachers Association requesting to reopen their 3-yr agreement, which the union and district signed immediately after a three-day instructor strike last February. “We…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR