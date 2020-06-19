Home Entertainment Jamie Foxx Exhibits Off New Musclebound Mike Tyson Bod!!

Jamie Foxx Exhibits Off New Musclebound Mike Tyson Bod!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to perform boxing legend Mike Tyson in an approaching biopic — and showed off his enormous, muscly physique — and the effects have him trending on Twitter.

The movie, which was initially announced in 2014, has been slow to deliver to fruition — but Foxx has confirmed that the biopic is officially occurring.

RELATED ARTICLES

©