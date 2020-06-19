Jamie Foxx Exhibits Off New Musclebound Mike Tyson Bod!!

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to perform boxing legend Mike Tyson in an approaching biopic — and showed off his enormous, muscly physique — and the effects have him trending on Twitter.

The movie, which was initially announced in 2014, has been slow to deliver to fruition — but Foxx has confirmed that the biopic is officially occurring.

“It’s a definitive yes,” Foxx stated in the course of an interview on Instagram Reside. “Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling.”

He extra, “We want to show everybody evolves,” Foxx stated. “I assume when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I assume everyone from youthful and outdated will be in a position to realize this man’s journey. […] And then just the technologies of how I am gonna seem, I ensure you individuals will run up on me in the street, and inquire for autographs, and assume that I am Mike.”