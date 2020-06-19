J. Alexander Kueng, Officer Involved In George Floyd’s Death, Released From Jail

MINNEAPOLIS () — J. Alexander Kueng, a single of the 4 former Minneapolis police officers concerned in the death of George Floyd, has been launched from Hennepin County Jail Friday evening immediately after posting bond, in accordance to jail information.

Kueng was a single of the officers — like Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane — that responded to the phone about the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Food items on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Chauvin has been charged with 2nd- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers, have been charged with aiding and abetting each 2nd-degree unintentional murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in connection to the fatal restraint of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Jail’s roster notes that Kueng was launched Friday at seven:27 p.m. His bail had been set at $750,000.

Two of the 4 officers have now posted bail. As Thomas Lane, 37, was launched on June 10. All 4 are anticipated to make their subsequent court look on June 29.

