Inside the Closest Royal Friendship You Don’t Know About: The Queen and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

With information of Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips‘ separation from wife Autumn rattling the royals earlier this yr, it is all the additional motive to value Sophie and Edward’s 21st anniversary nowadays.

The queen definitely does, in accordance to a royal aide. Her Majesty is “mindful that Sophie’s marriage has survived where her other children’s relationships have failed,” the aide advised The Sun final September, “and she knows that is in no small way down to Sophie’s dedication. She is aware, as is Edward’s mother, what a tricky creature he can be. And not only has Sophie flourished as a dedicated, albeit still relatively junior member of the royal family, she has brought up two teenagers who are well-balanced, sporty, amusing and delightful.”

She and Edward have been topic to the normal difficulty-in-paradise rumors more than the many years, but they’ve generally appreciated assistance from the queen (and the occasional stated denial from the Palace when certainly required) and, additional importantly, from every single other.

“Sophie has been through some trying times,” a good friend advised Ingrid Seward in 2013. “Edward has always been her shoulder to cry on and has seen her at her lowest ebb.” Physique language specialist Judi James acknowledged to the Express in 2019 that Edward’s marriage was initially the least-anticipated to final, but…

“A productive PR with her very own company, [Sophie] integrated into the royal relatives in a really unfussy way and was a great compliment for her husband’s trait of apparently taking himself a very little also significantly,” James observed.

And it is definitely wonderful to be chums with one’s mom-in-law.