Indonesian followers pays a musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in a theme park

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has not only left the total nation shaken up, but has lead to his overseas followers send out gorgeous tributes and messages also. The most recent grand gesture to commemorate the actor’s occupation was witnessed in Indonesia. A video surfaced on the online with a single of his songs from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story becoming played in a theme park in Indonesia.

In advance of this, a Cambridge PhD scholar, Namrata Dutt, who had met Sushant in Paris mentioned she did not know he was an actor and mistook him as a physicist. She mentioned, “I had no idea he was a Bollywood star. I thought he was a physicist studying in France. The way he was explaining physics was mesmerising. Later he told me he is an actor and I actually asked him Why?”





Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, June 14 soon after a rather lengthy struggle with depression. The actor was located in his Mumbai residence by the police and an investigation was launched to come across precisely what occurred and why the actor took the phase.