Individual positioned for adoption surfaces by DNA

Dear Amy: When my mom was a teenager, she gave birth to a son and place him up for adoption.

I only discovered out about it as a little one mainly because my grandmother grew to become really indicate in her later on many years and informed me about it in purchase to embarrass my mom. My mom and I by no means mentioned it, and truthfully I had very substantially forgotten about it.

A lot of many years later on, I purchased 1 of people DNA testing kits and later on acquired 1 for my mom, as well. A couple of days in the past, we the two obtained an “ancestry sharing request” from a particular person the DNA support has recognized as becoming my half-brother.

I asked my mom through text (I am presently residing outdoors the nation) if she was going to reply to him, but she did not reply the query.

I’m not truly certain if I need to push the subject additional with her.

Also, do I have any obligation to reply to this half-brother? My gut instinct is to not reply at all. I discovered him on Facebook and noticed that his posts have been all far as well political and religious for me.

Ideas?

— Pondering Half-sibling

Dear Pondering: Based mostly on what you report, folks in your loved ones may well have a pattern of dredging up demanding subjects, and then burying them once more when they hit as well near to the heart – or basically turn into as well unpleasant to encounter.

A single of my favourite estimates is from the poet Robert Frost: “…the best way out is always through.” I get this to indicate that virtually any demanding predicament is produced much better – in the end – by going by it, rather than all around it.

Yes, you could get your half-brother’s social media postings as a (faint) justification to disregard him. You have the suitable to disregard him. But he has the suitable to some factual expertise about his personal biological and healthcare historical past, and you need to be capable to aid present that devoid of always coming into into a romantic relationship that you clearly really do not truly feel inclined to have.

