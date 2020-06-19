Iceland now feels like COVID-19 never ever took place

The bars and dining establishments are total. Persons are out enjoying themselves. Magnificent geological sights are broad open to visitors.

Anybody going to Iceland correct now could be forgiven for contemplating they’ve arrived in a parallel universe in which the coronovirus never ever took place.

It really is a tantalising prospect.

Iceland has re-opened right after coronavirus. (Mick Krever/CNN)

For folks arriving from nations even now beneath lockdown, the sheer normality of consuming lunch in a bustling Reykjavik cafe is practically as thrilling as peering more than the thundering abyss of Iceland’s mighty Gullfoss waterfall.

There is an extra bonus for anybody who does make the journey right here at the second.

Generally crowded with travellers at this time of yr, the nation is empty.

Site visitors will a lot more or much less have sights like Gullfoss or the explosive sizzling springs of Geysir to themselves.

This is not due to the fact Iceland has been immune to COVID-19.

In its early phases, the infection wreaked havoc between the island’s somewhat smaller population.

Empty tourist sights are one particular of the only indicators of the pandemic. (Mick Krever/CNN)

But thanks to a rigorous regime of monitoring and tracing, it has a lot more or much less been eradicated, providing the nation self-assurance to totally reopen borders on June 15.

Two days later on, on June 17, Iceland celebrated its yearly nationwide day with its typical zeal, locals mingling in the fairly Nordic streets of the capital.

There had been no encounter masks or social distancing as Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir came out to tackle the crowds.

There is no complacency even though.

In advance of coming into Iceland, travellers have to dress in a mask on flights and inside of the arrival halls of Keflavik Airport.

On landing, they join a new queue for nose and throat swabs to filter out anybody who may possibly be carrying COVID-19.

Satellite see of Iceland (Getty) (Getty)

This can be an unsettling encounter. It entails currently being ushered into a cubicle in which two folks dressed in total healthcare protective gear use lengthy plastic sticks to prod significantly deeper than you may possibly count on to get a sample.

Benefits come by text message many hrs later on.

If constructive, guests have to enter quarantine for 14 days irrespective of any programs they may possibly have for their take a look at.

There is also the choice of forgoing the check and going straight to quarantine.

If the check is unfavorable, guests are free of charge to delight in Iceland with no restrictions.

As of this coming weekend, they could head straight from the airport to the steaming waters of the Blue Lagoon, just a handful of miles down the street.

Eventually, Iceland’s screening and get in touch with tracing method has been so productive that it can boast one particular of the lowest virus death costs in the planet: 3 per 100,000 folks in contrast to 440 per 100,000 in the United kingdom.

Bars and dining establishments are total. (Mick Krever/CNN)

What can make that even a lot more notable is that they began off with one particular of the highest infection costs in Europe – 513 instances per 100,000 in contrast to 450 per 100,000 in the United kingdom.

Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE, the personal lab in Reykjavik that handles all of Iceland’s testing, tells CNN that component of this results is down to efforts to determine regional accents displayed by mutations of the virus arriving from distinct components of the planet.

The Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-two, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also recognized as 2019-nCoV, the virus triggers COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States. (AP)

“When a virus moves into a new region, it continues to mutate somewhat randomly,” Mr Stefánsson says.

“Since we have sequenced the virus from everyone in Iceland, we can first determine where the mutation came from and then we can follow it as it’s spreading in society.”

That information is passed on to the wellness authorities who use it to trace anybody who may possibly have come into get in touch with with the virus.

Iceland had one particular of the lowest virus death costs in the planet. (Mick Krever/CNN)

Kristin Yr Gunnarsdottir received to encounter this initial-hand when she was identified as up by the tracing group and informed she had been served by a waiter with COVID-19 for the duration of a lunch she’d had 6 days earlier.

She had to go into isolation and quickly designed virus signs and symptoms. Then she examined constructive.

“It was a bit shocking because then I knew I had to be home for at least two weeks, but I ended up being at home for 23 days because you have to be at home without symptoms for seven days before they let you out.”

Mr Stefánsson is baffled that other nations are not making use of the exact same method.

Persons observe as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as noticed from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to initial responders in the battle towards the new coronavirus. (AP Photograph/Seth Wenig) (AP/AAP)

“We have been able to work on this in an informed manner rather than poking in the dark and I insist that what has happened in the United States, what has happened in Great Britain, is that, because of lack of screening or lack of an attempt to understand what is really going on, it has been really difficult to contain the infection.”

With the virus beneath manage, the government is stepping up once more, to support restart the economic climate, especially the really hard-hit tourism sector.

Which is why it is so keen to reopen its borders, regardless of the threat of arrivals bringing in fresh infection.

A nurse sporting a protective suit and mask requires nucleic acid exams for COVID-19 from folks who both visited or lives close to the Xinfadi Marketplace at a testing facility at a Sport Centre on June 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Getty)

“I am obviously worried about a second wave, but in Iceland we are faced with very high unemployment rates right now,” Ms Jakobsdóttir tells CNN.

“We are not very used to high unemployment rates, so our guideline now in the government will be how to lower that number and to have more people working again.”

The newest official figures present the unemployment fee in Iceland doubled from January to April to seven per cent and has presumably been climbing ever because.

Sights this kind of as the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa have been closed because March, which has misplaced it the income from 2500-three,000 having to pay guests on regular per day.

When it is set to reopen this weekend, numbers will be limited to lower the threat of spreading the virus.

Reconnecting with the planet

Bookings have began coming back in for visitor excursions also, providing hope to folks like Scott Drummond, co-proprietor of Hidden Iceland, who says he had to lower his personnel headcount from 15 to 6 for the duration of the crisis.

“We were able to hold on for a little while, but it was getting to that point where it wasn’t going to be that much longer that we could hold on for with no revenue,” he stated.

The government is stepping and seeking to re-open its borders to support restart the economic climate. (Mick Krever/CNN)

Now that the border is reopening, factors are seeking up.

“Our website traffic surged 500 per cent in a matter of days as soon as the announcement came.”

Tourism only accounted for eight per cent of GDP in 2019 and economists warn that the border opening will not always support the wider economic climate.

“It’s devastating for the tourism industry for sure but as an overall effect, the balance of trade in Iceland has not been hit that severely and opening the borders will also cause currency to flow out of the country with Icelanders traveling abroad,” Professor Tinna Ásgeirsdóttir of the University of Iceland stated.

In this photograph taken on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, two regional boys stroll previous the the empty plaza of Hallgrimskirkja Church, a well known tourist location in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland. (AP Photograph/Egill Bjarnason)

“Icelanders, up until now during this COVID crisis, have been spending their money to a greater extent within Iceland, so there are a lot of things to consider.”

Ms Jakobsdottir also recognises the pent-up demand between Icelanders for reestablishing connections to the outdoors planet.

“It’s not just about the economy, it’s also about the fact that we are an island and in our modern times, just having a normal transport between countries is an essential factor and it’s very different when you’re an island or when you have borders lying with other countries all around. It’s a very different situation.”

Iceland now hopes to be an illustration of how to recover from a pandemic as effectively as how to take care of the virus itself.