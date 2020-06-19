‘I Think Their Eyes Are Going To Open’: Minnesota Gymnast Maggie Nichols Is At Heart Of Netflix’s ‘Athlete A’

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minnesota’s Maggie Nichols is speaking publicly about sexual abuse by the former USA Gymnastics workforce medical doctor.

Nichols announced in 2018 she was the individual referred to as “Athlete A,” the initially to stage forward to report abuse. Even though she launched a written statement about the situation then, she’s now speaking about it.

Netflix just launched the trailer for a documentary titled “Athlete A.” It premieres upcoming week, detailing Nichols journey and the hundreds of some others that came forward.

captured her return property from winning gold in the Planet Gymnastics Championship with Staff USA in late 2015. It was mere months earlier, the teen from Very little Canada reported sexual abuse by workforce medical doctor Larry Nassar.

“It was probably like 2013, probably the first time, and he would always like bring us, or bring me, into like this training room and close the blinds and perform his treatment that he so-called was the right thing to do, and I knew it wasn’t right,” Nichols explained.

Her community coach with Twin City Twisters overhead her conversation with a different athlete about Nassar’s treatment options. That coach reported the abuse to USA Gymnastics but they would have to wait for justice when Nassar stayed on.

“After someone reports something as serious as sexual abuse, it should be changed in a minute. So that was very disappointing,” Nichols explained. “We kind of were failed by USA Gymnastics and things like that even though they were the ones that were supposed to protect, you know, some of the best athletes in the world.”

Associated: ‘I Still Love The Sport’: Maggie Nichols Pushes On Immediately after Nassar

As costs have been lastly brought towards Nassar, Nichols watched as former USA Gymnastics teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and some others unveiled they have been Nassar victim-survivors. Immediately after time and cautious consideration, she made a decision to determine herself as Athlete A, the initially to report sexual abuse.

“I came to the realization that, you know, if I could help one person or help one person get through the same thing … coming out publicly, it would make it all worth it,” Nichols explained.

She reveals the assistance of relatives and pals has assisted her expand and heal. So have strangers who send messages of encouragement or assistance on social media. But she admits there are even now difficult days.

Nichols retired from elite gymnastics and went on to compete for leading-ranked Oklahoma University. She’s regarded as amid the very best NCAA gymnasts ever.

“I think my years at OU are just the best times of my life. I really fell in love with the sport of gymnastics again,” Nichols explained.

She hopes individuals will view the documentary, calling it a effective story from the individuals who lived it.

“There’s no holding back at all. It’s straight forward, it’s straight to the point, which is incredible,” Nichols explained. “And I think it’s going to be super educational and people are really, I think their eyes are going to open.”

She has 1 a lot more semester of school at OU. She’ll be a volunteer coach with gymnastics upcoming 12 months.

“Athlete A” will be launched on Netflix on Wednesday.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 many years in prison, in addition to a federal conviction.