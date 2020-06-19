I-70 task task on Vail Pass scores $60 million federal grant

The Colorado Division of Transportation says it will use a $60.seven million grant from the U.S. Division of Transportation for enhancements to Vail Pass on Interstate 70.

The enhancements will get spot subsequent 12 months on a 10 mile stretch of I-70 on the west side of Vail Pass in Eagle County.

The grant, from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America plan, will be utilised to make an eastbound auxiliary lane to decrease site visitors hangups and to reconstruct the eastbound bridge more than Polk Creek. The task also consists of widening shoulders, reconstructing a truck ramp, putting in dynamic message indications, delivering wildlife crossings and putting in automated anti-icing technologies, along with relocating two miles of the recreation path that at present are subsequent to the highway.

Vail Pass was finished in 1979 and has struggled to retain up with Colorado’s expanding population and site visitors, CDOT explained in a information release Thursday. The pass is topic to intense climate, which final results in dress in and tear to the highway. It also has the highest crash fee for all of I-70 in Colorado, in accordance to CDOT, and expenditures the economic climate an estimated $one million for each and every hour the interstate is closed.

“I-70 and Vail Pass in particular serve as an important gateway to outdoor recreation, like hiking, biking, and skiing, and as a vital connector for trucks and freight movement,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet explained in a statement. “I’m glad DOT has awarded CDOT this grant to make important safety upgrades and reduce the number of closures of West Vail Pass due to inclement weather and vehicle crashes.”

CDOT will give a match to the INFRA grant of $79.seven million, for a complete expense of $140.four million. Building on Vail Pass could start as early as summer time 2021, CDOT says.