Hurricane Chris Arrested In Louisiana For Second-Degree Murder

Roommates, in accordance to reviews, rapper Hurricane Chris was not long ago arrested for 2nd-degree murder in Shreveport, Louisiana. Apparently, a guy was shot and killed close to a community ease retailer and Hurricane Chris is the major suspect in the situation.

An arrest has officially been created immediately after a community Louisiana guy was shot and killed in the early morning hrs in Shreveport. The shooting reportedly occurred all around 1AM at a Texaco gasoline station, in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue.

The suspect is rapper Hurricane Chris, legally acknowledged as Christopher Dooley. The 31-yr-outdated claims that the shooting was solely in self-defense following an alleged struggle above his motor vehicle. Nonetheless, community investigators had been in a position to safe video footage of the incident—and immediately after viewing concluded that Hurricane Chris did not act in self-defense.

Moreover, investigators also found that the motor vehicle that the victim was allegedly striving to steal did not even belong to Hurricane Chris at all. The motor vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Texas.

When the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators arrived on the scene, they reportedly observed the victim struggling from numerous gunshot wounds. He was later on taken to a community hospital, exactly where he died shortly immediately after succumbing to his injuries.

Following interviews with investigators, Hurricane Chris was officially charged with one particular count of 2nd-degree murder and one particular count of unlawful possession of stolen factors.

