How Would You Like COVID-19 Test Results In Minutes, Instead Of Days?

MINNEAPOLIS () — As much more men and women get examined for COVID-19, there is a clinic in the Twin Cities giving faster outcomes.

The Urgency Space noticed extended lines of autos in its parking whole lot Friday. That’s since it is returning outcomes in beneath 20 minutes.

Kristina Collins was close to the front of a extended string of autos. Seeking to be amongst the 1st to get a quick COVID-19 check outdoors the Urgency Room’s Woodbury clinic.

“I had a friend test positive yesterday who I had been in contact with over the weekend,” Collins explained.

So right after obtaining sampled with a nasal swab, she’d get her outcomes in minutes, not days.

“I figured that it would be much better than having to wait two to four days and not be able to see my family and friends and infect them so better I know now,” Collins explained.

But Abbott Lab’s “ID Now” check is not with out some controversy. A month in the past, the FDA issued an alert more than its accuracy.

Dr. Michael Osterholm says individuals ought to comprehend that there is a likelihood for obtaining a false detrimental consequence.

“It’s very likely we will have people who are infected who think they’re not and who will go about their daily lives transmitting the virus,” Osterholm explained.

Abbott says even more research display accuracy charges of 94 to 98% and is finest when carried out shut to when COVID-19 signs and symptoms 1st seem.

The Urgency Space says individuals like Kristina are informed the choices of false negatives. Including that if ailments worsen, they require to return for even more testing.

