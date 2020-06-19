How to watch Premier League in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020 EPL season on NBC channels

Whether you’re a diehard Premier League fan, a casual soccer fan or just a deprived sports fan searching for anything to pass the time, the return of the EPL is a welcomed addition to sports scheduling.

England’s top soccer league was on pause for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the March 13 stoppage, Liverpool had been running away with the season sporting a healthy 22-point lead over second-place Manchester United. The Reds are chasing history over their final nine matches as they look to become the fastest club to clinch the Premier League title in history.

Despite the championship inevitability, there are still a great many storylines up and down the EPL schedule, beginning with Macthday 30. Soccer fans in the United States will be treated to a smorgasbord with nine of the 10 matches broadcast to a national audience. NBC and its satellite stations plan to carry most of the remaining games through the scheduled conclusion of the season July 13.

Here’s a complete guide to watching the Premier League in the United States, including start times and channels for every match from Matchdays 30-35.

How to watch Premier League in the USA​

NBC is the broadcast home of Premier League soccer in the United States with games rotating between NBC and NBCSN on cable. Those with access to NBC Gold and Peacock, the network’s new subscription streaming platform, can also watch the games. Spanish language broadcasts are available on Telemundo Deportes.

EPL games can also be streamed with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Premier League TV schedule 2020

Matchday 29

Date Result Wednesday, June 17 Aston Villa 0, Sheffield United 0 Wednesday, June 17 Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0

Matchday 30

Date Time Fixture TV channel Friday, June 19 1 p.m. ET Norwich City vs. Southampton NBCSN, fuboTV Friday, June 19 3:15 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Manchester United NBCSN, fuboTV Saturday, June 20 7:30 a.m. ET Watford vs. Leicester City NBCSN, fuboTV Saturday, June 20 10 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Arsenal NBCSN, fuboTV Saturday, June 20 12:30 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Wolves NBC, fuboTV Saturday, June 20 2:45 p.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace NBC Gold Sunday, June 21 9 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Sheffield United NBCSN, fuboTV Sunday, June 21 11:15 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Chelsea NBCSN, fuboTV Sunday, June 21 2 p.m. ET Everton vs. Liverpool NBC, fuboTV Monday, June 22 3 p.m. ET Manchester City vs. Burnley NBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 31

Date Time Fixture TV channel Tuesday, June 23 1 p.m. ET Leicester City vs. Brighton NBCSN, fuboTV Tuesday, June 23 3:15 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. West Ham NBCSN, fuboTV Wednesday, June 24 1 p.m. ET Norwich City vs. Everton NBC Gold Wednesday, June 24 1 p.m. ET Wolves vs. Bournemouth NBC Gold Wednesday, June 24 1 p.m. ET Newcastle vs. Aston Villa NBC Gold, fuboTV Wednesday, June 24 1 p.m. ET Manchester United vs. Sheffield United NBCSN, fuboTV Wednesday, June 24 3:15 p.m. ET Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace NBCSN, fuboTV Thursday, June 25 1 p.m. ET Southampton vs. Arsenal NBC Gold Thursday, June 25 1 p.m. ET Burnley vs. Watford NBCSN, fuboTV Thursday, June 25 3:15 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Manchester City NBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 32

Date Time Fixture TV channel Saturday, June 27 7:30 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Wolves NBCSN, fuboTV Sunday, June 28 11:30 a.m. ET Watford vs. Southampton NBCSN, fuboTV Monday, June 29 3 p.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Burnley NBCSN, fuboTV Tuesday, June 30 3:15 p.m. ET Brighton vs. Manchester United NBCSN, fuboTV Wednesday, July 1 1 p.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Newcastle NBC Gold Wednesday, July 1 1 p.m. ET Everton vs. Leicester City NBC Gold Wednesday, July 1 1 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Norwich City NBCSN, fuboTV Wednesday, July 1 3:15 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Chelsea NBCSN, fuboTV Thursday, July 2 1 p.m. ET Sheffield United vs. Tottenham NBCSN, fuboTV Thursday, July 2 3:15 p.m. ET Manchester City vs. Liverpool NBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 33

Date Time Fixture Saturday, July 4 7:30 a.m. ET Norwich City v. Brighton Saturday, July 4 10 a.m. ET Leicester v. Crystal Palace Saturday, July 4 10 a.m. ET Man United v. Bournemouth Saturday, July 4 12:30 p.m. ET Wolves v. Arsenal Saturday, July 4 3 p.m. ET Chelsea v. Watford Sunday, July 5 7 a.m. ET Burnley v. Sheffield United Sunday, July 5 9 a.m. ET Newcastle United v. West Ham Sunday, July 5 11:30 a.m. ET Liverpool v. Aston Villa Sunday, July 5 2 p.m. ET Southampton v. Man City Monday, July 6 3 p.m. ET Tottenham v. Everton

Matchday 34

Date Time Fixture Tuesday, July 7 1 p.m. ET Crystal Palace v. Chelsea Tuesday, July 7 1 p.m. ET Watford v. Norwich City Tuesday, July 7 3:15 p.m. ET Arsenal v. Leicester City Wednesday, July 8 1 p.m. ET Man City v. Newcastle United Wednesday, July 8 1 p.m. ET Sheffield United v. Wolves Wednesday, July 8 1 p.m. ET West Ham v. Burnley Wednesday, July 8 3:15 p.m. ET Brighton v. Liverpool Thursday, July 9 1 p.m. ET Bournemouth v. Tottenham Thursday, July 9 1 p.m. ET Everton v. Southampton Thursday, July 9 3:15 p.m. ET Aston Villa v. Manchester United

Matchday 35

Date Time Fixture Saturday, July 11 7:30 a.m. ET Norwich City v. West Ham Saturday, July 11 7:30 a.m. ET Watford v. Newcastle United Saturday, July 11 10 a.m. ET Liverpool v. Burnley Saturday, July 11 12:30 p.m. ET Sheffield United v. Chelsea Saturday, July 11 3 p.m. ET Brighton v. Manchester City Sunday, July 12 7 a.m. ET Wolves v. Everton Sunday, July 12 9 a.m. ET Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace Sunday, July 12 11:30 a.m. ET Tottenham v. Arsenal Sunday, July 12 2 p.m. ET Bournemouth v. Leicester City Monday, July 13 3 p.m. ET Man United v. Southampton

Premier League standings

Liverpool currently sits at the top of the table with 82 points. The Reds need six more points to secure the Premier League title, which translates to two wins over their final nine games. Alternatively, a Liverpool win and Manchester City loss in Matchday 30 would also clinch the league. The EPL record for fastest to clinch was set by Manchester United in 2001 with five games remaining.

Pos. Team Games Points Wins Draws Losses Goal Differential 1 Liverpool 29 82 27 1 1 +45 2 Manchester City 29 60 19 3 7 +40 3 Leicester City 29 53 16 5 8 +30 4 Chelsea 29 48 14 6 9 +12 5 Manchester United 29 45 12 9 8 +14 6 Wolves 29 43 10 13 6 +7 7 Sheffield United 29 44 11 11 7 +5 8 Tottenham 29 41 11 8 10 +7 9 Arsenal 29 40 9 13 7 +1 10 Burnley 29 39 11 6 12 -6 11 Crystal Palace 29 39 10 9 10 -6 12 Everton 29 37 10 7 12 -9 13 Newcastle 29 35 9 8 12 -16 14 Southampton 29 34 10 4 15 -17 15 Brighton 29 29 6 11 12 -8 16 West Ham 29 27 7 6 16 -15 17 Watford 29 27 6 9 14 -17 18 Bournemouth 29 27 7 6 16 -18 19 Aston Villa 29 26 7 5 17 -22 20 Norwich City 29 21 5 6 18 -27

