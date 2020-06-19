How to watch Premier League in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020 EPL season on NBC channels

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Whether you’re a diehard Premier League fan, a casual soccer fan or just a deprived sports fan searching for anything to pass the time, the return of the EPL is a welcomed addition to sports scheduling.

England’s top soccer league was on pause for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the March 13 stoppage, Liverpool had been running away with the season sporting a healthy 22-point lead over second-place Manchester United. The Reds are chasing history over their final nine matches as they look to become the fastest club to clinch the Premier League title in history.

Despite the championship inevitability, there are still a great many storylines up and down the EPL schedule, beginning with Macthday 30. Soccer fans in the United States will be treated to a smorgasbord with nine of the 10 matches broadcast to a national audience. NBC and its satellite stations plan to carry most of the remaining games through the scheduled conclusion of the season July 13.

Here’s a complete guide to watching the Premier League in the United States, including start times and channels for every match from Matchdays 30-35.

How to watch Premier League in the USA​

NBC is the broadcast home of Premier League soccer in the United States with games rotating between NBC and NBCSN on cable. Those with access to NBC Gold and Peacock, the network’s new subscription streaming platform, can also watch the games. Spanish language broadcasts are available on Telemundo Deportes.

EPL games can also be streamed with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Premier League TV schedule 2020

Matchday 29

DateResult
Wednesday, June 17Aston Villa 0, Sheffield United 0
Wednesday, June 17Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0

Matchday 30

DateTimeFixtureTV channel
Friday, June 191 p.m. ETNorwich City vs. SouthamptonNBCSN, fuboTV
Friday, June 193:15 p.m. ETTottenham vs. Manchester UnitedNBCSN, fuboTV
Saturday, June 207:30 a.m. ETWatford vs. Leicester CityNBCSN, fuboTV
Saturday, June 2010 a.m. ETBrighton vs. ArsenalNBCSN, fuboTV
Saturday, June 2012:30 p.m. ETWest Ham vs. WolvesNBC, fuboTV
Saturday, June 202:45 p.m. ETBournemouth vs. Crystal PalaceNBC Gold
Sunday, June 219 a.m. ETNewcastle vs. Sheffield UnitedNBCSN, fuboTV
Sunday, June 2111:15 a.m. ETAston Villa vs. ChelseaNBCSN, fuboTV
Sunday, June 212 p.m. ETEverton vs. LiverpoolNBC, fuboTV
Monday, June 223 p.m. ETManchester City vs. BurnleyNBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 31

DateTimeFixtureTV channel
Tuesday, June 231 p.m. ETLeicester City vs. BrightonNBCSN, fuboTV
Tuesday, June 233:15 p.m. ETTottenham vs. West HamNBCSN, fuboTV
Wednesday, June 241 p.m. ETNorwich City vs. EvertonNBC Gold
Wednesday, June 241 p.m. ETWolves vs. BournemouthNBC Gold
Wednesday, June 241 p.m. ETNewcastle vs. Aston VillaNBC Gold, fuboTV
Wednesday, June 241 p.m. ETManchester United vs. Sheffield UnitedNBCSN, fuboTV
Wednesday, June 243:15 p.m. ETLiverpool vs. Crystal PalaceNBCSN, fuboTV
Thursday, June 251 p.m. ETSouthampton vs. ArsenalNBC Gold
Thursday, June 251 p.m. ETBurnley vs. WatfordNBCSN, fuboTV
Thursday, June 253:15 p.m. ETChelsea vs. Manchester CityNBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 32

DateTimeFixtureTV channel
Saturday, June 277:30 a.m. ETAston Villa vs. WolvesNBCSN, fuboTV
Sunday, June 2811:30 a.m. ETWatford vs. SouthamptonNBCSN, fuboTV
Monday, June 293 p.m. ETCrystal Palace vs. BurnleyNBCSN, fuboTV
Tuesday, June 303:15 p.m. ETBrighton vs. Manchester UnitedNBCSN, fuboTV
Wednesday, July 11 p.m. ETBournemouth vs. NewcastleNBC Gold
Wednesday, July 11 p.m. ETEverton vs. Leicester CityNBC Gold
Wednesday, July 11 p.m. ETArsenal vs. Norwich CityNBCSN, fuboTV
Wednesday, July 13:15 p.m. ETWest Ham vs. ChelseaNBCSN, fuboTV
Thursday, July 21 p.m. ETSheffield United vs. TottenhamNBCSN, fuboTV
Thursday, July 23:15 p.m. ETManchester City vs. LiverpoolNBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 33

DateTimeFixture
Saturday, July 47:30 a.m. ETNorwich City v. Brighton
Saturday, July 410 a.m. ETLeicester v. Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 410 a.m. ETMan United v. Bournemouth
Saturday, July 412:30 p.m. ETWolves v. Arsenal
Saturday, July 43 p.m. ETChelsea v. Watford
Sunday, July 57 a.m. ETBurnley v. Sheffield United
Sunday, July 59 a.m. ETNewcastle United v. West Ham
Sunday, July 511:30 a.m. ETLiverpool v. Aston Villa
Sunday, July 52 p.m. ETSouthampton v. Man City
Monday, July 63 p.m. ETTottenham v. Everton

Matchday 34

DateTimeFixture
Tuesday, July 71 p.m. ETCrystal Palace v. Chelsea
Tuesday, July 71 p.m. ETWatford v. Norwich City
Tuesday, July 73:15 p.m. ETArsenal v. Leicester City
Wednesday, July 81 p.m. ETMan City v. Newcastle United
Wednesday, July 81 p.m. ETSheffield United v. Wolves
Wednesday, July 81 p.m. ETWest Ham v. Burnley
Wednesday, July 83:15 p.m. ETBrighton v. Liverpool
Thursday, July 91 p.m. ETBournemouth v. Tottenham
Thursday, July 91 p.m. ETEverton v. Southampton
Thursday, July 93:15 p.m. ETAston Villa v. Manchester United

Matchday 35

DateTimeFixture
Saturday, July 117:30 a.m. ETNorwich City v. West Ham
Saturday, July 117:30 a.m. ETWatford v. Newcastle United
Saturday, July 1110 a.m. ETLiverpool v. Burnley
Saturday, July 1112:30 p.m. ETSheffield United v. Chelsea
Saturday, July 113 p.m. ETBrighton v. Manchester City
Sunday, July 127 a.m. ETWolves v. Everton
Sunday, July 129 a.m. ETAston Villa v. Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 1211:30 a.m. ETTottenham v. Arsenal
Sunday, July 122 p.m. ETBournemouth v. Leicester City
Monday, July 133 p.m. ETMan United v. Southampton

Premier League standings

Liverpool currently sits at the top of the table with 82 points. The Reds need six more points to secure the Premier League title, which translates to two wins over their final nine games. Alternatively, a Liverpool win and Manchester City loss in Matchday 30 would also clinch the league. The EPL record for fastest to clinch was set by Manchester United in 2001 with five games remaining.

Pos.TeamGamesPointsWinsDrawsLossesGoal Differential
1Liverpool29822711+45
2Manchester City29601937+40
3Leicester City29531658+30
4Chelsea29481469+12
5Manchester United29451298+14
6Wolves294310136+7
7Sheffield United294411117+5
8Tottenham294111810+7
9Arsenal29409137+1
10Burnley293911612-6
11Crystal Palace293910910-6
12Everton293710712-9
13Newcastle29359812-16
14Southampton293410415-17
15Brighton292961112-8
16West Ham29277616-15
17Watford29276914-17
18Bournemouth29277616-18
19Aston Villa29267517-22
20Norwich City29215618-27

