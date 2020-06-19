How and Why Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Quit Jersey Shore Household Trip Uncovered

“So here comes my breaking news, you guys,” Snooki explained. “There is motives why I have come to this selection…it can be surely a difficult selection…I am gonna throw up. Okay, you guys, I really like you so substantially and do not dislike me for my selection, but I have to do what is ideal for me at the second, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore.”

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season 4, if there is 1,” she continued. “And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I’m just like…I just can’t do it anymore.”

She explained that leaving her little ones to movie was “really, really hard.”