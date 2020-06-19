Here’s what Charlie Baker said about making Juneteenth a state holiday

Gov. Charlie Baker issued a proclamation Friday recognizing June 19 in Massachusetts as Juneteenth, “a chance for us all to reflect on this country’s painful history of slavery and the systemic impact that racial injustice continues to have today.”

For the duration of a press conference Friday, the Republican governor was asked what he believed about legislation launched this week by various Democratic state lawmakers that would make June 19 a state holiday, or at least making Juneteenth “more visible in school education.” The date marks the anniversary of when Union soldiers informed slaves in Galveston, Texas of their freedom in 1865, two many years immediately after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We would look forward to working with the legislature to come up with an approach to this that puts a much finer emphasis and a bigger point on Juneteenth,” Baker said, noting that his workplace commonly does not comment on certain legislation until finally it will get to his desk.

Amid a reenergized motion to deal with racial inequality following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, Baker has signaled that he’d like to do a lot more than just a proclamation.

“As our country continues the national conversation around racial injustice, it is especially important that we recognize Juneteenth,” Baker said in earlier statement Friday. “I look forward to working with our legislative colleagues to recognize this important day more widely going forward.”

Most states, which includes Massachusetts, presently commemorate Juneteenth in some symbolic method. Texas, on the other hand, grew to become the very first state to make it a paid holiday in 1980. And in the wake of Floyd’s death, the governors of various states — which includes New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia — have moved to also make it a paid day off for state personnel.

In accordance to state law, Massachusetts at the moment observes Juneteenth Independence Day on the Sunday that is closest to June 19. Even so, a group of Democratic legislators launched bills in the state Residence and Senate on Thursday that make the real day of June 19 an official state holiday in Massachusetts.

A minority, however increasing variety, of companies have also not long ago begun offering personnel the day off on June 19. As the Boston Company Journal reported Friday, various neighborhood law companies, banking institutions, tech startups, and Harvard University are between them.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday that he would help legislation to make Juneteenth a holiday, amid calls from his City Council to elevate the date to the very same designation as state holidays like Patriots’ Day. Walsh mentioned, on the other hand, that it would call for a transform to state law and outcome in a lot more overtime charges for the city.

“If the legislature does it, I support it wholeheartedly,” he said. “But we’d have to look at how does it happen. Does it fall on a date? Does it fall on a weekend? You know, the date might be in the middle of the week. … there’s a lot of conversation.”

At the federal degree, a bipartisan groups of senators have expressed help for making Juneteenth a nationwide holiday. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, announced Thursday that he intends to introduce this kind of legislation. And on Friday, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey (who gave his campaign personnel the day off Friday) joined fellow Democratic Sens. Tina Smith, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris on a bill to do the very same. Sen. Bernie Sanders similarly referred to as for making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2019.

“This legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday is but one step we can take to begin to right the wrongs of the past in order to ensure equal justice in the future,” Markey said in a statement Friday. “Today we commemorate. Tomorrow, we fight.”