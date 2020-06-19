Heather Locklear Engaged to Childhood Sweetheart 40 Years Later

Instagram

The ‘Melrose Place’ actress is reportedly taking her connection with boyfriend Chris Heisser to the upcoming degree following an on-and-off connection as she displays off diamond ring.

Actress Heather Locklear is heading down the aisle once more immediately after turning out to be engaged to her childhood sweetheart, in accordance to reviews.

The 58-yr-outdated “Melrose Spot” star’s boyfriend Chris Heisser has proposed – and she mentioned yes.

The couple dated in higher college and reconnected a number of many years in the past. Their connection has been on and off amid her latest battle with substance abuse and rehab recovery.

In reality, the actress’ troubles in 2018 started immediately after she was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation with Heisser.

She was taken into custody and hospitalised a quantity of occasions all through 2018, and she checked in to rehab among July and October immediately after a series of run-ins with the law.

The Everyday Mail has obtained photographs of Heather sporting a new diamond on her ring finger, and sources inform Individuals she and Chris have been engaged “since the end of April.”

1 insider says, “They are really happy together. Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.”

This will be Locklear’s third marriage – she was previously wed to rockers Richie Sambora and Tommy Lee.