Gwen Stefani Celebrates “Best Friend” Blake Shelton’s Birthday With a Sweet Selfie

Blake Shelton celebrated his birthday with a kiss from Gwen Stefani.

The nation music superstar turned 44 this week, and he obtained a great deal of really like from his girlfriend on the exclusive day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thursday evening to send a birthday message to her beau.

“happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend gx,” Stefani wrote alongside a photograph of her planting a kiss on Shelton’s cheek. The “Cool” singer also extra the hashtags #luckyme and #june18th.

It can be difficult to feel it can be been virtually 5 many years due to the fact The Voice coaches Shelton and Stefani commenced dating. Which is correct, Shelton’s rep confirmed the talented duo’s partnership standing in Nov. 2015. Because then, Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable, so substantially so that they’ve even sparked engagement rumors more than the many years.

Back in 2018, Stefani even admitted to her pal Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about marrying Shelton “all the time.” The following yr, DeGeneres sat down with Shelton and encouraged him to propose to Stefani.