Gov. Walz Troubles Juneteenth Proclamation, Urges Lawmakers To Set up State Vacation

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is calling on state lawmakers to create a state vacation recognizing Juneteenth. This push comes Friday right after the governor issued a proclamation officially recognizing the day as Juneteeth Freedom Day in Minnesota.

Juneteenth commemorates the finish of slavery. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when the final slaves in Galveston, Texas, have been liberated, two many years right after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance,” Walz explained in his proclamation. “We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, and White – can be safe and thrive.”

Linked: What’s Taking place On Juneteenth In The Twin Cities?

The governor’s proclamation notes on the exclusive significance of Juneteenth this 12 months, as it follows the death of George Floyd even though in Minneapolis police custody.

Cellphone video of Floyd’s fatal arrest shocked the globe, as it showed an ex-Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for various minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests more than racial injustice in the Twin Cities and past.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers at the Capitol are operating on a exclusive session, with police reform as a single of the principal goals. It stays unclear if lawmakers will attain a resolution prior to the session ends Friday.