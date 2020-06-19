Gov. Walz Orders Flags At Half-Workers Friday To Honor COVID-19 Victims

MINNEAPOLIS () — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-employees Friday to honor individuals who have misplaced their lives to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, one,344 folks have died in Minnesota due to COVID-19. There are at the moment 31,675 lab-confirmed instances in the state.

Walz has directed flags to fly at half-employees on the 19th of each and every month by way of 2020 to keep in mind and honor COVID victims.

“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost dear friends and close family members in the fight against COVID-19,” mentioned Governor Walz. “Each life taken has been a heartbreaking tragedy for our state. In these challenging times, we must work together to slow the spread of this pandemic.”

Folks, corporations, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in decreasing their flags to honor Minnesotans who have misplaced their lives to COVID-19 and their households.