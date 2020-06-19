Google Meet now has a ‘meet.new’ shortcut for quickly starting new video conferences

Google is expanding its .new browser shortcuts to Google Meet, its video conferencing support that the business has heavily expanded in current months due to a enormous influx of consumers hunting to keep linked in COVID-19 quarantines, by way of 9to5Google.

Like the company’s docs.new, sheets.new, or slide.new shortcuts, typing “meet.new” into your browser will immediately open a new Google Meet session. It is a tiny addition, but a beneficial a single for everyone who utilizes the device a good deal.

Moreover, like with the Google Docs shortcuts, consumers can append numbers to designate involving several accounts, so you could make a menubar bookmark of “meet.new/1” for your personalized account, and “meet.new/2” for get the job done.

Google very first launches its .new shortcuts back in 2018 for its G Suite resources final 12 months, the business announced that it would be expanding the process to third-celebration organizations, such as Spotify (playlist.new).