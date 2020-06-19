Francesco Zippel Ideas to Make Documentary About Sergio Leone

The film undertaking will chronicle the Spaghetti Western genre creator’s rise to grew to become 1 of the most influential directors of all time, and contain interviews with large-profile talent.

Documentary maker Francesco Zippel is to research Spaghetti Western king Sergio Leone in his subsequent undertaking.

The unnamed film will chronicle Leone’s rise to grew to become 1 of the most influential directors of all time thanks to motion pictures like “A Fistful Of Dollars”, “For a Few Dollars More”, “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly”, “Once Upon A Time in the West”, and “Once Upon a Time in America”.

Zippel’s documentary will function unique archive materials from the Cineteca di Bologna, as very well as interviews with large-profile talent linked with Leone, in accordance to .

Leone died in 1989, aged 60.