Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tests Negative For Coronavirus A Second Time After Coming In Contact With Someone Who Tested Positive

FORT Well worth () – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price stated she has examined damaging for COVID-19, a day following announcing she was back in isolation following coming in speak to with another person who had examined constructive.

She stated on Twitter Friday evening she would continue to be in isolation “out of an abundance of caution.”

“I am pleased to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. While I am relieved, I will continue my self-isolation period out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of health experts. It is critical we all take personal responsibility by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene. Y’all stay safe & Y’all stay healthy. — Mayor Betsy Price ”

Mayor Price had to self-quarantine and get examined in April following becoming notified via tracing she had shut speak to with another person who examined constructive.

She examined damaging then, as well.