Fort Worth Filmmaker Commemorates Juneteenth Premiering Her First Feature Film – Dallas / Fort Worth

Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis Tackles The World Of TheatreEllis is the writer and producer of Juneteenth the stage play. 1 hour ago

Much-Needed Rain Could Be On HorizonThe rain could come this weekend. Friday will see highs around 90. 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Filmmaker Commemorates Juneteenth Premiering Her First Feature Film‘Miss Juneteenth’ tells the story of a former beauty queen turned single mom preparing her daughter for the Miss Juneteenth Pageant. 1 hour ago

Parker County’s Confederate Veterans Statue Could Be Moving SoonThe United Daughters of the Confederacy are expected to send a letter requesting the statue be taken down and returned to them for safekeeping. 2 hours ago

Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: ‘It Gives Us Hope’Dreamers in North Texas are calling Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision a victory, but say there’s still more work to be done. 2 hours ago

Texas Sen. John Cornyn To File Bill To Make Juneteenth A Federal HolidayTexas Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday that he will be introducing a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. 5 hours ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere’s what made news Thursday, June 18. 5 hours ago

Entertainment Venues Across North Texas Are Starting To ReopenFrom social distancing to the two-step, Billy Bob’s Texas is back open during the day, with live music to come. 5 hours ago

Dallas Catholic Diocese Says Sunday Masses To Resume June 28The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is entering “Phase Three” of its reopening plan, which includes resuming public Sunday masses. 5 hours ago

Unemployed Texans Will Soon Have To Prove They’re Searching For Work To Keep Checks ComingThe Texas Workforce Commission is reinstating its job search requirement for unemployment recipients to continue receiving benefits. 5 hours ago

North Texas DACA Recipient Reacts To SCOTUS DecisionEmma Chalott has been living in the U.S. for 17 years. 5 hours ago

New Concerns About Coronavirus At North Texas Daycare FacilitiesDallas County Health and Human Services said Wednesday, at least 17 children and staffers at nine daycares have tested positive recently, with some family members falling ill as well. 6 hours ago

Grand Prairie Family Thankful For Father Surviving COVID-19It’s been two months since Victor Pietro was diagnosed with COVID-19 and told he wouldn’t survive it. 6 hours ago

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tested Again For COVID-19Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has quarantined herself for the second time during the pandemic after she came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. 6 hours ago

Students Dealing With Changes To SAT, ACT Exams Caused By PandemicCollege applicants are scrambling to reschedule their ACT or SAT exams after several testing dates were cancelled due to COVID-19. 6 hours ago

Now Hiring: Chipotle Looking To Add Hundreds Of Crew Members In DFWExecutives with Chipotle say their stores across the country have stayed busy during the pandemic months feeding people, and now they are looking to hire for many jobs. 7 hours ago

Thursday Evening Weather UpdatePartly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. 7 hours ago

Ones For Wellness: Keeping Dads HealthyHere are some tips for all the fathers out there. 7 hours ago

Perot Museum To Reopen Next Month With New Safety Procedures During Coronavirus PandemicDallas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science will reopen on Thursday, July 9 with new public-health protocols and ticketing procedures. 7 hours ago

Billy Bob’s Texas Reopens For 1st Time Since MarchBilly Bob’s Texas is reopening this week for the first time since it was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 hours ago

17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Dallas Apartment ComplexA 17-year-old died early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said. Katie Johnston reports. 11 hours ago

Erin Moran’s Mid-Day Weather UpdateSome rain chances start to appear Friday evening as temperatures remain in the mid-90s. 12 hours ago

Rainbow Flag Hangs Outside Dallas City Hall For Pride MonthA rainbow flag with the City of Dallas seal now hangs outside City Hall for Pride month. 13 hours ago